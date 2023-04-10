Forbes 30 under 30: Kenya, Rwanda & Tanzania represent East Africa

By Ahmad Muto

Forbes Africa released its annual 30 under 30 list featuring young achievers that started from scratch to build businesses and organisations providing solutions to issues shaping the continent’s future.

The list, dominated by South Africans, does not feature a Ugandan, but some innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders from the East African region in the areas of medicine/research and e-commerce have featured prominently. Rwanda posted two, so did Tanzania, while Kenya posted one. The list has:

Kenya’s Mutethia Mbabbau, 29, a co-founder and CEO of e-commerce platform Marketfore. It is a retail marketplace offering informal business people in Africa a digital platform to source, order and pay for inventory.

Tanzania’s Dr. Olivier Uwishema, 29, founder of Medicine and Research organisation Oli Health Organisation (OHMO). She is a physician, medical researcher and health volunteer.

Rwanda’s Yvette Ishmwe, 25, founder and CEO of water solutions company Iriba Water Group. She received the Queen’s Young Leaders Award in 2017. Her organisation offers water treatment system to organisations and individuals.

Tanzania’s Jessica Mshama, 27, founder and CEO, Nakua Na Taifa Langu, Director of Assumpter Digital Schools. An advocate on the importance of youth involvement in agriculture.

And Tanzania’s Isaack Damian Buhiye, 28, CEO of digital enterprise Firm 23 Limited. Through his firm, he works with a range of industries to maximise efficiency through automation.

Nigerian singer/songwriter Tems, 27; Nigerian-Beninese singer Ayra Starr, 20; and South African rapper Focalistic, 26, are the only artistes on the list.

The Forbes 30 under 30 Summit Africa is set for its second edition in Botswana from April 23 – 26, 2023.

Nigerian singer/songwriter FireBoy DML, South Africa’s Nomcebo Zikode are among the speakers lined up.