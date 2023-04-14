Mummy’s boy footballer Hakimi’s divorce triggers Ugandans on Twitter

By Ahmad Muto

Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi, 24, now largely the new poster child of mommy’s boy, became the raging topic for Ugandans on Twitter (UoT), putting the institution of marriage in question on Friday, April 14, 2023.

This was after it emerged that his wife, Hiba Abouk, 36, a Spanish actress of Arab descent, filed for divorce and demanded half his fortune.

In a sensational plot twist, however, she was shocked to learn from court that Hakimi technically owned nothing because all his property is registered in his mother, Sadia Mouth’s name – from cars, houses to jewellery.

Hakimi plays professionally for French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and earns 1.2 million pounds (sh5.6b) gross per month.

The news gripped UoT like a fever. People took sides, not basing on gender, but opinion on whether Hakimi’s move is indeed a smart one as it is being lauded by a section.

Slay queens particularly received stray bullets. Some argued that Abouk comes from the group that hates work, but loves to marry rich. Only this time, one got outwitted by a mile.

“I’m here for this!! Lol you want to marry rich people and you don’t want to work,” wrote one Ugandan on Twitter, who triggered thousands.

“You might want to Google about her before making such a post. She is a famous successful actress and 12 years older than her ex-husband. She met Achraf in his early days in his career. She relocated and concentrated on being a wife and a mother. Now WTF are you talking about?” read a reply.

Abouk was accused of being greedy, with arguments that even if her career as an actress was thriving before she became a parent, wanting half of the man’s property after less than four years of marriage is gross.

Recall they got married in 2020 and have two sons.

“Then why did she want to run away with half his life’s sweat? God must have retired the day He created a woman,” replied a male Ugandan on Twitter.

To go around what they termed as greed, one female Ugandan on Twitter tipped women not to ditch their careers/jobs for a man.

“..Lesson to females: Never stop your life or career for man and secondly work for your own money…”

According to a section of UoT, mistrust is straining how men and women socialise, with the little trust left getting chipped away as life progresses.

“The gap between men and women is growing bigger everyday and it’s exhausting. There’s hardly any trust left between men and women. It’s like everyone thinks the other is the enemy. How are we going to raise families together with these mindsets?” wrote a frustrated Ugandan on Twitter.

And mothers received their flowers, being considered the only ones worthy to be trusted, at least going by Hakimi’s masterclass.