Foodies to explore Kenyan cuisine as Swahili Night returns at Protea Hotel

By Joseph Bahingwire

The 2023 edition of the Swahili Night was launched at the Protea Hotel Kampala on Saturday, January 28.

It was an eat-till-you-drop buffet from 6:00pm to 10:00pm, where invited diners experienced the Kenyan kitchen with whole roast goat highlighting the menu. Because of its size, it was amazing how they managed to roast it wholly intact. The coconut offered a delicate fine balance to both the rice and fish stews. The colourful dessert had a rich variety of Kenyan fresh fruits, coconut kashata, black forest cake and assorted pastries.

During the evening, the guests explored the Coastal Kenyan kitchen, including goat muchomo, goat’s biryani, wali wa nazi (coconut), pilau ya mbuzi, maize, Irish potatoes and pumpkin leaves. Others were samaki wa nazi (coconut sauce), mrenda stew (okra and pumpkin leaves), ugali (posho), samosas, matumbo ya mbuzi (goats entrails) and fried banana prepared by Chef Paul Malikisi.

Malikisi said the night is intended to make the Kenyans in Uganda enjoy their stay. He said they can have the food on a daily basis if they request for it on a special order.

Carol Namudu, the foods and beverages manager at Protea Hotel Kampala, said the concept of Swahili Night came on the background of many Kenyans coming to the hotel requesting to be served Kenyan food.

“We decided to launch a night where the Kenyans can have a Kenyan experience while in Uganda. We work with Kenyan companies based in Uganda in terms of conferences, dinners, outside catering. This idea enables them not to look out to any other hotel for the Kenyan experience,” she said.

Whole goat served during the launch of Swahili Night at Protea Hotel Kampala on January 28, 2023. Photo by Joseph Bahingwire

Namudu said Swahili Night happens every last Saturday of the month at a cost of sh80,000. This covers, food, entertainment and a drink of your choice.

“When we launched in 2022, the buffet was at sh65,000, but now due to the turnout, we have changed to sh80,000. This shows good performance in our services and hospitality as a hotel. We purpose to do more this year 2023,” she explained.

Namudu added that they intend to improve the night to cater for other Swahili-speaking countries in the region apart from Kenya.

Marvin Bisanga, the head of marketing at Simba Group, said: “Swahili culture is very rich in foods and ingredients, the reason we encourage everyone to come and explore this interesting culture. This year, our vision is to get more sponsors for our customers to enjoy more benefits such as travel tickets to different parts of Kenya to explore more about the Swahili culture.”

Essence Band entertained the audience with popular Swahili songs from Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.