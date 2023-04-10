Flavia Tumusiime recollects first pregnancy, flatters Kabuura

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Flavia Tumusiime has awarded her husband, Andrew Kabuura, father of the year award and says he has received it for the last three years since welcoming their son Liam.

This was while recollecting her experience with parenting right from her first pregnancy that, according to her, was worth a book.

Via her IG stories, on Monday, April 10, 2023, the mother of one wrote: “On this day three years ago, I became a mama. Thank you to Beryl Anita for the only proper bump pics I have from that pregnancy. I could write a book about that pregnancy, hmmm, but in hindsight after the years, I’m sooooo grateful that God chose me for it all.”

On the second story posing with Kabuura, Tumusiime wrote: “Special appreciation to @andykabuura for winning dad of the year each year, lol. He handles parenting like a champ. He used to tell me that Liam would look exactly like him and they would be best friends. Hmmm, all this happened, and I’ve been fighting to fit into their boys’ club these past three years, send prayers, please.”

On the third frame with their son’s face covered, Tumusiime noted her biggest lesson – not to force her expectations on the son.

“The biggest lesson I have learnt in motherhood these past three years is that I need to stop imposing my dreams and expectations on my child. The best I can do for him is support whoever he wants to be, whatever he desires to do, etc, and maybe just guide him here and there.”

Recall in January, while marking their fourth wedding anniversary, the pair announced they were expecting their second child. “Today we make four years in marriage. New family member on the way. We thank the Lord! @Mizzflav.”

The couple got married in January 12, 2019 after seven years of dating.