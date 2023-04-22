Flavia Tumusiime cries over swollen feet as pregnancy takes toll

By Alex Balimwikungu

Will someone please Flavia Tumusiime Kabuura? The pregnant media personality and took to Instagram on Saturday to post a picture of her swollen feet and ask her 342,000 followers for a bit of advice.

“I think someone didn’t like it when I bragged months ago that my feet were perfect and not swollen in this pregnancy and they sent all the swelling available, any remedies?” She wrote.

Of course, her followers quickly filled up the comments section with words of sympathy and suggestions.

“I feel you sister,” one wrote.

It certainly hasn’t been the easiest time for Flavia for her second pregnancy with fiancée Andrew Kabuura.

A photo of Flavia’s swollen feet shared on Instagram. Instagram Photo

Unlike her first pregnancy which she chose to keep under the wrap, this time round she has been busy letting the cat out of the bag.

In January, she started hitting the gym to keep her body in shape as she prepared to give birth to her second bundle of joy.

Flavia has taken her Instagram followers on a journey of her pregnancy: File Photo

The heavily ballooned Flavia Tumusiime has revealed that she is struggling with the challenges that come with pregnancy. Is it a wrap for the couple? She doesn’t reveal.

Doctors reveal that she shouldn’t press the panic button. Swelling among pregnant women is common and is caused by the woman’s body holding more water than usual. Throughout the day the extra water tends to gather in the lowest parts of the body, especially if the weather is hot or one has been standing a lot.The pressure of one’s growing womb can also affect the blood flow in their legs.