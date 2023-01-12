Flavia, Andrew Kabuura celebrate four years of marriage, expecting second baby

By Alex Balimwikungu

TV personality, Andrew Kabuura couldn’t contain his love for wife Flavia Tumusiime Kabuura when he celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Brandishing his wedding ring before the cameras, Kabuura feigned surprise and covered his mouth with his palms when his wife, brandished a burgeoning tummy.

She cryptically said, “We are eating bread”, which was rightly translated to the fact that she is baking a bun in the oven (read pregnant).

In an Instagram post, Kabuura gushed about the love of his life and wrote, “Today we make 4 years and a new family member is on the way,”

Flavia wore an elegant overflowing green dress in the video and the excitement from the couple was palpable