‘Flashdance’, ‘Fame’ singer Irene Cara dead

by Editorial Team 0 comment

Irene Cara, the singer behind huge ’80s hits from “Flashdance” and “Fame” has died at 63.

Cara passed away in her Florida home Friday, according to her rep. Details surrounding her death were not disclosed.

Irene won an Oscar for Best Original Song for “What a Feeling” — the iconic song from “Flashdance” which made her a household name.

Irene also scored big with her monster hit, “Fame” from the movie of the same name. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for “Best Actress” for her work in the movie.

Cara went on to appear in other movies, including “City Heat,” co-starring Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds. She also played opposite Tatum O’Neal in “Certain Fury.”

In 2004, Irene was honored with a Prestige Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Her representative said, “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.”

