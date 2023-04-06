Thursday, April 6, 2023
Five Ugandan filmmakers endorsed, set for multi-million windfall

By Hussein Kiganda

The Deutsche Welle(DW) Akademia, a German center for international media development, journalism training, and knowledge transfer has endorsed five filmmakers for its film development fund this year.

In partnership with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, the center launched the fund for filmmakers in Uganda, Tanzania, and Ethiopia months ago after which several filmmakers applied for it and five Ugandans received endorsement.

The five Ugandan filmmakers who were selected are Daisy Masembe with “Nekesa,” Nazzinda Ruth with “Revenge Porn Ug,” Patience Nitumwesiga with “The Stone that Moved,” Daniel Semulema with “The King’s Portrait,” and Ivan Tusabe with “What Shines on the Shore.”

These are tipped to receive €10,000 each and will be matched with experienced script mentors to develop their film projects. They will also be given access to tailor-made training and networking opportunities led by industry professionals.

The program is aimed at supporting the creation of impactful and original African films by empowering African storytellers to develop their stories.

