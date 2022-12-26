Five perish in Boxing Day accident

By Alex Balimwikungu

At least five people have been confirmed dead following a grisly road accident that occured on Boxing Day on the Masaka – Kampala highway.

According to Traffic Spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima, the accident that happened at 7:00 am, involved a motor vehicle Reg. UBM 489B ( Toyota Hiace) and a Mercedes Benz Reg.UAM 445B

Nampiima revels that the accident was caused due to overspeeding. Both vehicles were headed to Masaka nut one of the cars, a Mercedes Benz was overtaking at a dangerous spot and lost control. It rammed into the commuter vehicle forcing it to veer off the road into a swampy ravine.

The identities of the deceased amd the injured haven’t been released by press time.