Fit to burst: Flavia Kabuura flaunts baby bump

by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

Media personality Flavia Tumusiime Kabuura is certainly enjoying the fruits of motherhood.

Flavia, 34, who is expecting her second child with husband Andrew Kabuura, 36, flaunted her baby bump on social media after announcing her pregnancy recently.

She posted a new image to her Instagram story on Friday, March 31, proudly showcasing her bump in a loose floral patterned dress.

 “Today was awesome! Got to host the @dstvuganda showcase. Will keep the link in my bio so that you’re able to watch back,” she posted.

Many were quick were to congratulate the Desert Island Discs presenter.

This will be the second child for the couple after their son, Liam, born in 2020.

Flavia and Kabuura got married in 2019 after a few years of dating. They met on set of an NTV motor show Revved Up.

