Finally! Zari’s children meet Tanasha Donna’s son for the first time

By Ahmad Muto

The last few days, South Africa-based Uganda socialite Zari Hassan illustrated that she is capable of uniting Africa, at least according to social media users, especially after getting her baby daddy, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, their children and her husband, Shakib Lutaaya, to bond.

In 2020, Diamond’s Kenyan baby mama Tanasha Donna accused the Bongo Flava star’s family of making it impossible for any woman to settle with him. But she vowed to make the effort to get in touch with Diamond’s other baby mamas – Zari and Tanzanian Hamisa Mobetto – to unite their children.

However, in 2022, Mobetto claimed Zari was frustrating efforts to see their children united after failing to get her son Dylan to meet Zari’s daughter Tiffah and son Nillan, who are all Diamond’s.

Fast forward, on Friday, October 20, Zari’s children and Tanasha’s son Naseeb Junior met for the very first time.

A video shared by their father, Diamond, shows them boarding a plane to head to Rwanda for the inaugural Trace Awards.

Nillan and Tiffah are seen greeting Naseeb for the first time. Diamond’s mother Sanura Kassim alias Mama Dangote, singer Zuchu and his manager Babu Tlale also joined them on the plane.

The conspicuous absence of Mobetto’s son, Dylan, however, raised eyebrows, especially because Diamond has publicly doubted the boy’s paternity.

Meanwhile, several Ugandan talents earned Trace Awards nominations – Azawi in the Best Newcomer category, Levixone in Best Gospel category and the Triplets Ghetto Kids in Best Dancer category.

