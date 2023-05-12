Finally! Burna Boy trolls Diddy after Grammy taunt

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian Grammy award winner Burna Boy while attending a party at a Club in New York, USA with American rapper and record executive, Diddy advised the I need a girl hitmaker to drop the idea of competing with him on the dancefloor because all he stands to get is embarrassment. It was after Diddy challenged him to the dancefloor.

Burna Boy, in heavy pidgin, told him: “Hey fam, OG! I don’t think you remember you are an old man, I don’t want to disgrace you right here. Don’t call me on the dance floor, I’ve been kinging that…..”

Later they are seen dancing to Burna’s Kilometer.

The last time the two entertainers made news was in February 2023, just after the Grammys. Diddy mocked the afrobeats star after losing the Grammy for Best Global Music album (Love Damini) and Best Global Music Performance.

Diddy who co-produced Twice As Tall that won Burna Boy his first Grammy in 2021 took to his Insta stories to troll: “I helped you win your first Grammy award which I did out of kindness, and somehow you thought you could win another without my help?? Oh okay.”