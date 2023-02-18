Filmmakers tipped on social media and personal branding skills

By Reagan Ssempijja

In this day and era where social media is every content creator’s fortress of promotion, you are bound to be phased out of the creative industry, if you do not jump onto the bandwagon.

Part of the challenge, however, has always been the sluggish rate at which Ugandan creatives, especially the filmmakers, adapt to new digital solutions.

For some who have laboured to embrace social media, by opening up accounts, channels and uploading their content there, many of them have fallen short of professional branding skills, hence coming off as unserious, and resultantly reaping almost nothing from their work.

In a bid to deal with the above shortcomings and more, a host of filmmakers spent part of their Valentine’s Day in a social media and personal branding training.

This was the first of three training workshops.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Rinaldi Jamugisa, the public relations and communications manager, MultiChoice Uganda, encouraged filmmakers to take advantage of the training as a way to grow their personal brands, share their stories and connect with their existing and potential audiences.

“We have designed our training to equip filmmakers with knowledge and skills to thrive in your current spaces as you focus on filmmaking and content creation for the screen. You are encouraged to make the most of all the training workshops that we have organised,” he remarked.

Jamugisa added: “There is need for you, filmmakers, to be appreciated by those you create for, including investors, viewers, content marketers and thus you need to put yourself out there through social media and other communications platforms, as well as showing up with the best version of yourself through an admirable and solid personal brand.”

While delivering the training, Patricia Kigula, marketing & EPG coordinator, MultiChoice Uganda, stressed that branding and creating an online presence are a pathway to being a successful filmmaker.

“You need to ensure that you are learning about everything from data privacy regulations, analytics, how the platforms work, cyber security issues, content types and formats, so that when anyone asks you how it all works, you’ll be ready with answers,” Kigula explained, adding that, “with this comes the need to be intentional about how you appear online through personal branding as this is what forms what your audience perceives of you”

In a 2022 market performance report by Uganda Communications Commission, the country recorded a growth of devices connected to the internet from June 2021, to a 12% year-on-year growth, implying an increase in eyeballs that get to view content that digital communications platform users post thus a wider reach.

In attendance was celebrated actor and director, Joel Okuyo Prynce, who expressed the need for more of such trainings by various entities, so as to attract as many creatives as possible.

“As creatives, however, I believe it incumbent upon us not to wait for such trainings before we do it ourselves. The digital era is upon all of us and the earlier we take it on the better,’’ said Patrick Idringi Salvador, a comedian and content creator.

Salvador also gave his experience on social media and how he has managed to grow his fanbase on the various platforms.

In his remarks, Brian Mulondo, local content marketing manager, MultiChoice Uganda, called upon filmmakers to embrace the spirit of collaboration as a way to provide an enabling environment for industry growth.

“I encourage you to work with each other on the different projects that you are involved in and support each other by passing on areas of specialty to those who will enable you to deliver quality works as opposed to trying to do everything yourself,” adding that, “this will help your personal brand be identified with quality productions and delivery.”

Two more workshops on Partners against Piracy slated to take place on February 23, 2023 and a Content Acquisition workshop on February 28, 2023 that will be held online are open to all within the creative arts space including, filmmakers, content creators, artistes and actors.