Filmmakers table changes in copyright law

By Hussein Kiganda

Filmmakers under their umbrella organisation, Pearlwood, successfully met officials from the Uganda Law Reform Commission on March 7, 2023 over the review of the copyright law.

Represented by Julius Bwanika, the secretary general of Pearlwood, the filmmakers suggested that the commission focuses on; royalties versus licensing of mechanical rights, the term of protection of the copyrighted work, pirating of foreign works, criminalising of infringement, collecting societies and more.

Bwanika told The Kampala Sun that the main aim of the meeting was to discuss how to improve and update the copyright law to global standards.

Participants during the film-tailored consultation on the review of the copyright law on March 7, 2023

“I am happy that it was a success, and the key points were; to form a copyright co-ordination group for periodic engagement, establish an independent and strong copyright office, draft stronger penalties for infringement of copyright, and we suggested that the Government must take a pivotal role in the protection of every copyright holders works,” Bwanika said.

Filmmakers called for the establishment of the ‘mechanical’ right, which is the right to reproduce a piece of music on CDs, DVDs, records, or tapes.

Citing the US Copyright Law, a mechanical licence is required if one wants to manufacture and distribute recordings of compositions written by someone other than themselves. It is ensured that the music publisher, and ultimately the songwriter, get compensated for the use of their work. They want to apply this in film.

The filmmakers also noted that currently the copyright protection term in Uganda amounts to the life of authors + 50 years (Section 13.1) and they recommended extending it to 70 years based on current practices in Europe and abroad.

They also suggested that independent collecting societies for different sections such as; Literary works, Architectural works, Audiovisual Producers, Audiovisual Performers, Dramatic works, Musical works, Pantomimes and choreographic works, Pictorial, graphic, and sculptural works, and Publishers, be put up, and supervised closely.

Stakeholders were also encouraged to continue following the review process to ensure that their issues are adequately catered for.

The film industry was represented by Pearlwood, the Uganda Film Association, and the Uganda Federation of Movie Industry.

The head of the film delegation was Bwanika on behalf of Aisha Namatovu Asiimwe (president general – Pearlwood), who was attending the burial of her grandfather in Kanungu.

Government ministries, departments and agencies were represented by the Uganda Law Reform Commission, Uganda Registration Services Bureau, Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development, the Police, and the Attorney General’s office.