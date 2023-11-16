Filmmakers roast UCC boss over failure to create film market

By Hussein Kiganda

Filmmakers using the online platform X have criticised Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, the head of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), over failure to establish a local market for domestic films.

Responding to Sewankambo’s post illustrating the film production-to-consumption chain, Pearlwood, a collective of filmmakers in the country, suggested that the commission has failed to formulate strategies to foster a market for local films.

“Now that the souls meet, Xmas season is here with over 400 films in stock, & given the collapse of the traditional DVD market, there’s no film market structure. What can we do?” the body wrote.

Sewankambo replied that the commission is looking towards creating international collaborations to tap into the global market, but this was met with criticism.

Aisha Namatovu, the president of Pearlwood, used her personal X account to suggest that the focus should be on the local market.

“It’d be better @UCC_ED to greet film makers with some message. We are not primary kids to be greeted anyhow with an empty message from you. Stop foreign pirated unclassified content from our Ugandan televisions and give Ugandan movies breathing space,” Namatovu said.

“She wants to clean other people’s houses before tiding up hers. @UCC_ED zukuka we are tired of you spending billions in the name of film yet you are deliberately not paving away of earning back that tax payers money. Infact you are putting film industry in a big debt indirectly,” she added.

However, Sewankambo hinted at government efforts to promote the creative sector through various engagements and platforms. She revealed that recognising funding challenges, the commission initiated the Content Development Program to address this issue.

Sewankambo emphasised that building the local film market is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders in the industry, despite filmmakers solely blaming the UCC.

“We need to all collaborate in building the market for our local content – the viewership & the distribution platforms/pipes through which this content can reach the target audience world over. We need to build its awareness + its appeal. The market can no longer be just Uganda,” she said.

The challenge of establishing a market has been identified as one of the most pressing issues in the film sector, alongside concerns about quality and professionalism.