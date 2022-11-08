Filmmakers open up on stress of performing double roles on projects

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan filmmakers Angèl Toni Acer and Grace Genevieve Tusiime have spoken out on how stressful it is to work on a project with more than one role.

The two are the producers of the upcoming movie “Mania” and also double as actors in the movie.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, the two said it is tricky to balance between wanting to pay fellow actors well and managing the budget not to damage one’s pocket.

“At one point, it feels exciting and satisfying but at another, it’s stressful and overwhelming. You have to do your role as a producer and also as an actor and this is draining,” Tusiime said and continued, “As a producer, you have to negotiate to see how much you may offer, that is suitable enough not to exploit them since you know how it feels not to be paid well as an actor.”

To Acer, it is great because one has the opportunity to know what producers go through while making a movie. It gives a certain level of satisfaction to him, knowing that he is paying himself and therefore he knows his worth visa viz the investment in the film.

Angel Toni Acer says it is not easy being an actor and a producer. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

On payment, he agrees with Tusiime that negotiations are key while paying fellow actors on set because if you reason only like an actor, you will spend so much more than budgeted for.

“We sat down and negotiated with each actor and made sure that everyone is paid according to what would make them comfortable. It’s always best to negotiate to avoid issues of exploitation arising,” he said.

Grace Genevieve Tusiime acted as Caren in the movie “Mania”. Caren is a young lady who never received love in her childhood and is so obsessed with receiving it now that she is old enough to have a lover.

Tusiime has also worked on Fidelity, Judas’ Kiss, Kamara, and several more.

Angèl Toni Acer acts as Emma in ” Mania”. Emma is a doctor who gets convicted of a murder he didn’t commit in a bid to save his sister Ella.

Acer has worked on 27 Guns, Love Makanika, Judas Kiss, Catch Out, and other more.

Mania is tipped to premiere on November 11, 2022, at the National Theatre. It tells the story of Emma, who is convicted of a crime he never committed, in a bid to save his sister, Ella, who gets entangled in a murder mystery that claims the life of her obsessive friend, Caren, and his girlfriend Vicky.