Filmmakers need artistes on film shows, says actor Kabanana

By Hussein Kiganda

Steven Mwanje, also known as Kabanana, has urged fellow filmmakers to consider inviting musicians to film shows.

He reasons that musicians have large audiences which filmmakers need to tap into.

Kabanana said at premieres and screenings, musicians should also be invited to create the hype for the show and to attract their fans to the movie.

“We need the artistes because they have numbers. They have a large following and if they post the film shows, all those following will see it and could even share the posters. They pull crowds and can also entertain revellers at the show,” Kabanana told The Kampala Sun.

“We also need combined shows where we invite them and they invite us too. This way, we shall work together to develop the two industries at once,” he reasoned.

Kabanana has invited Lil Pazo Lunabe to most of his film shows. He also names his concerts after the artistes that he invites. One of them is Lil Pazo Lunabe mu Kina Uganda Live, and another is, Uganda Film Stars Munsasage ye Ndongo. Such themes directly tell that there are musicians on the film show.

In the US, at a show dubbed Lip Synch hosted by Lil Cool J, movie makers, and other celebrities are invited to sing and the same is done on some big movie premieres.

In the football world, musicians are also called to perform at big football matches, especially opening and final matches.