Filmmakers get positive response on copyright review process

By Hussein Kiganda

Pearlwood, an umbrella body that brings together filmmakers in the country, has secured a meeting with the Uganda Law Reform Commission regarding the review and amendment of the Copyright and Neighbouring Act, 2006.

In a letter written by the commission to Pearlwood, the meeting is tipped to happen on March 7, 2023, in the commission’s boardroom.

“The commission has scheduled a one-day meeting to receive your views and those of other stakeholders in the film industry,” part of the letter reads.

The commission instructed that Pearlwood nominates seven other members from the film industry to attend the meeting.

This follows letters that were written to the commission on February 7 and 14, 2023, on the same matter.

In February 2023, Pearlwood petitioned the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) on the same issue and is hoping to invite them to the meeting.

However, the general secretary of Pearlwood, Julius Bwanika, told The Kampala Sun that the major stakeholders; URSB and Uganda Federation of Movie Industry, who are the implementing bodies, have since not responded on whether they will attend the meeting.

“It’s an achievement that we are going to have a consultative meeting with the law commission, but it’s unfortunate that URSB and UFMI are not showing interest in it. Our efforts to formally involve UFMI are still in vain as their offices are closed, yet URSB (the regulator) hasn’t picked interest in this gap,” he said.