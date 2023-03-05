Filmmakers eulogise later Zubair Family actor Ramadhan Kaggwa

By Hussein Kiganda

Filmmakers were left in shock on March 3, 2023, after one of the best actors, Ramadhan Kaggwa Matovu, was pronounced dead.

Matovu was one of the actors and directors of Zubair Family, a local drama group, and had been battling cancer.

He was buried on March 5, 2023, in Mukoko, Masaka, according to actor Farouk Mutebi, who attended the burial.

Matovu was referred to by many as a strong pillar of the film industry and a coach to many actors. Below are some of the condolence messages.

Zamunyo Muhammad: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. It’s so sad to announce the death of my beloved friend, brother and fellow actor Ramadhan Kaggwa Matovu. My condolences to the family of the late and everyone who has been a great fan of our brother. Tusaba Allah owe’kitibwa amusonyiwe ebyamusobako bambi amuwe ne’jannah “. RIP Zubair family.”

Nsamba Bloga Atanaaba: “ R.I.P Kaggwa Ramadhan Matovu From ZUBAIR FAMILY.The illness has been eating one of Matovu’s upper arms , and at the time he lost the battle, he had been experiencing excruciating pain .”

Lukyamuzi Achilles: “RIP, my brother Ramadhan Kaggwa Matovu, you have been a pillar in the Ugandan movie industry.”

Ndagire Mariam: “Inna lillahi wainnahlilaih rajoun. Allah akulamuze kisa, Ramadhan Kaggwa. Film industry egenda kukusubwa nnyo.”

Hashim K Naswif: “I remember it was 15th March 2018 after I had secured for you a judgement in your favour at the chief magistrate’s court at Masaka. Inalilahi wa inalilahi rajiun. Mr Kaggwa Ramadhan.”

Katerega Hamiss Segujja: “#KITALOOOOOOOOOO Nsaba waakitiibwa ALLAH akusosnyiwe ebyakusobako nga omutonde muna #Buddu Matovu Kaggwa Ramadhan .”

Akasian Akas: “ you’ve gone through hard pain that no one can imagine. Only you and Allah and at last HE has called. I am sure He who gave you life shall welcome you with love. Rest in peace dad @mr. Kaggwa Ramadhan Matovu you shall always be in my heart for whatever you added in my life.”

Denis M Josiah: “You guided many of us in the film industry. Your words of wisdom will be missed. I pray that the Almighty will grant you eternal peace, Kaggwa Matovu Ramadhan.”

Phareedah Kuteesa: “The film fraternity is going to miss you. Tusaba Allah akusasile ebyakusobako mwami, Kaggwa Matovu Ramadhan RIP.”

Kamanzi Hussein Edilisa: “This is very sad to the growing film industry and the whole of Uganda. We have lost a lot that is; a mentor, leader ,father ,adviser and a friend of many. REST IN PEACE, Kaggwa Ramadhan. We shall always remember you for the good deeds…”