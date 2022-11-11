Filmmakers divided on auditioners’ dressing

By Hussein Kiganda

For those that have had the chance to step into a lecture room, it has always been taught that one must dress to the nines while going for interviews.

Well, it’s tricky in the film industry. While some filmmakers would want actors to dress up the way they want and portray the best characters they can take on, others don’t.

Stephen Wasswa, a filmmaker, complained about one girl who was dressed indecently during an audition session.

According to him, when female actors dress skimpily, they disorganise male actors on set, making the females vulnerable to sexual harassment.

“Besides disturbing directors, they disorganise all other male actors and they do not do their job well,” Wasswa said, adding: “When they dress indecently and male actors pursue them, they start shouting ‘sexual harassment’.”

Julius Bwanika, the secretary general of Pearlwood, an umbrella body that brings together filmmakers, said dressing in film is a two-way thing.

He said every female auditioner has a right to dress up the way she wants as long as her head is not empty.

Bwanika wondered why the male directors can control themselves on set, where, at times, female actors have to be naked, but they cannot during auditions.

“In the world of showbiz where we entertain all manner of dressing, I think it is important for a woman to feel free and dress as she wishes. The problem is when they are half-naked and also pea-brained,” Bwanika said.

“As filmmakers, we should be mature enough to resist such temptations. Directors have to let them to dress the way they want,” he added.

Bwanika advised that actors’ guilds to step up and train actors on how to behave professionally.

During an interview with The Kampala Sun, Eunice Achan, the president of the Actors Guild in Pearlwood, advised filmmakers to understand acting as any other profession in order to benefit from it.

“The best way to understand it is by asking oneself what acting is in performing arts. It’s a profession like any other and if you are going to do an interview, you need to be smart, disciplined, and humble. What a director is looking for is not your dress code, but the character they want you to portray. Let the character in the film expose her body, but not you as an artiste,” she said.

According to Achan, if female actors dress indecently, they are likely to take on the same role in other movies since it’s what directors see.

She advised actors to dress up well for auditions and to value their acting profession.