Filmmakers demand same reception as athletes when they win international accolades

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

Filmmakers have asked the Government to start receiving their colleagues that represent the country on international fronts with the same hype as they do athletes.

In August 2012, Ugandan long-distance runner Stephen Kiprotich returned to a pompous welcome after he won that year’s London Marathon.

He had breakfast with the President and is reported to have received about sh250m. The same warm reception was given to Joshua Cheptegei and several more athletes.

While welcoming Ugandan filmmakers from the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs) during the Film Club Uganda session at the National Theatre on Tuesday, November 1, Ali Mutaka, the club’s president, noted that Ugandan filmmakers who fly the country’s flag during international festivals are not welcomed with honour.

“I do not know why we, filmmakers, are not received well when we win these international awards,” he wondered and continued, “The Government should consider doing the same for us as they do it for the athletes.”

Morris Mugisha, the one who picked the two awards, said he and his team was not welcomed by any government official when they returned home on October 31.

On October 30, 2022, Ugandan filmmakers won two awards at the AMAAs, the biggest film awards on the African continent.

In 2021, the country also won one award at the AMAAs, and at its fifth edition, the country won five.

