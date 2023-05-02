Filmmakers call for better working conditions in industry

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan filmmakers, under their association, The Uganda Film Producers Association (UFPA), have called upon the government to create better working conditions in the film industry.

In his Labour Day message, Andrew Elvis Mutebi, the president of UFPA, praised the hardworking nature of filmmakers, but acknowledged that they are hampered by several unfavorable conditions that restrict their ability to reap off their sweat.

Mutebi emphasized that despite the industry’s limited distribution channels, which translate into fewer opportunities for employment, producers have persevered and kept the industry afloat.

“I would like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all the workers in the Uganda film industry. Despite the challenges faced due to the less distribution channels, where more channels would mean more homes for our content and hence for employment to Ugandans, we as producers have managed to keep the industry going,” Mutebi said.

Mutebi also urged the government to introduce favorable taxes, incentives, and harmonize the film sector under a single government entity, allowing producers to access capital investment for film production. He noted that such measures would bring about positive gains and create a better environment for filmmakers to thrive.

“We request that favourable taxes, incentives that allow producers to acquire capital investment for film Production, harmonising the film sector to be catered for by a single Government Organ etc will bring about positive gains,” he started.

Mutebi reiterated that as film producers, they remain committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that decent working conditions and fair compensation are extended to all workers in the film industry.