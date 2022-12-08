Filmmakers accuse Pearlwood of blocking them from Kibanda Express

By Hussein Kiganda

Filmmakers have accused Pearlwood, an umbrella for a section of filmmakers, of closing doors for them to join Kibanda Express, an online platform where Ugandan movies are streamed.

During the Film Club Session that was held at the National Theatre, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the filmmakers told Mathias Nyombi, a representative of YoTV, an online platform where Kibanda Express is hosted, that Pearlwood had branded themselves as the owners of Kibanda Express and non-members of the umbrella were not allowed to submit their movies to the platform.

One of the filmmakers, Andrew Tumanyane, the director of Beneath Beauty, revealed that he wanted to submit his movies to the streaming platform, but he was told that he had to first join Pearlwood to do so.

“Filmmakers have not been able to submit their movies there because each time we try, we are limited by joining Pearlwood, an umbrella that we do not subscribe to. The Pearlwood people claim it is their platform and for filmmakers to submit their movies to Kibanda Express, they have to first be part of them, which we do not want,” Tumanyane said.

“Filmmakers have always wanted to submit their movies to Kibanda Express, but because they think it belongs to Pearlwood, they have not been able to do so. My question is, what is Pearlwood to you?” Jesca Ahimbisibwe, the boss at Cinema Ug, asked Mathias Nyombi of YoTV.

Mathias Nyombi

Nyombi explained that Kibanda Express is open to all Ugandan filmmakers regardless of their umbrellas and called upon them to consider submitting their movies under Film Club Uganda. He also explained that Pearlwood simply acts as an aggregator.

“It is so unfortunate to hear this from you that your fellow filmmakers have been frustrating you this way. I want to be clear with you that any person can freely submit their movies independently by reaching out to us. Pearlwood acts like an aggregator and brings content on board and you can also do the same. You could even submit your movies under Film Club if it is made an aggregator,” Nyombi explained.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, Julius Bwanika, the general secretary of Pearlwood, explained that Pearlwood has been a partner with MTN Uganda and YoTV and is not an aggregator as Nyombi claimed.

He, however, clarified that their contract with the two companies ended.

“They made a mistake to call us aggregators because we were not aggregators, we were partners. We have already sent an email to them to pull down our content, why are they still having our content up? Our contract with them expired and we notified them that we are no longer interested, why do they stick to our work?” Bwanika fumed.