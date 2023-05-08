Monday, May 8, 2023
Filmmaker releases book on rights and ownership of property

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

Celebrated filmmaker and animator Ashiraf Mulima has released a book, which sheds light on the challenges faced by foreigners when attempting to reclaim their property in Uganda.

Lost in Africa narrates the story of a foreigner who had resided in Uganda for a while, but had to travel back to Europe due to certain unavoidable circumstances. After a five-year absence, he returns to Uganda, only to discover that all his assets have been displaced, some by banks on mortgage and others through fraudulent ownership. The book recounts his struggle to regain ownership of his assets.

During an interview with The Kampala Sun, Mulima revealed that he drew inspiration for the book from a true story narrated to him by a friend.

“It’s a true story about a British man who had been expelled from Uganda by Idi Amin Dada. After Amin’s fall, he came back to reclaim his assets after a long struggle,” he said.

Mulima further added that he desires to delve into both writing and film production.

Regarding his future plans for the book, he disclosed that he is presently working on developing a screenplay for it, with hopes of producing a feature film based on it.

Mulima, the winner of the Best Animation award at the Africa Movie Academy Awards for his animation film No Way Out, is renowned for producing other outstanding animations such as The Veteran, Split Up and Double Deal, that represented Uganda globally.

