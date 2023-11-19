Sunday, November 19, 2023
Filmmaker Nabwiso crowned Director of the year at Zikomo Africa Awards

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Reagan Ssempijja 

Filmmaker Matthew Nabwiso cannot stop scooping awards for his outstanding roles, and keeping Uganda’s film flag high up on the continent. 

At the 3rd Zikomo Africa Awards, held yesterday, November 18, at the New Mulungushi International Conference Centre, in Lusaka Zambia, Nabwiso was crowned Movie Director of the year for the TV series Sanyu. 

Nabwiso was accompanied by his wife and filmmaker- Eleanor Nabwiso, who expressed her joy and excitement for the deserved recognition Sanyu continues to land. 

Sanyu was also nominated for TV series of the year in the same awards. More filmmakers like Henry Nathan Katongole and Tracy Kababiito also represented Uganda in the best actor and best actress categories respectively.

At the same awards, however, Ugandans were heavily represented from various art forms, including Barbie Kyagulanyi, Ziza Bafana, Irene Namatovu, Karole Kasita, Abbas Kaijuka, Brian Ahumuza, Jimmy Spire Ssentongo, and Oscar Kampala among other

