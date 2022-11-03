Filmmaker Morris Mugisha urges colleagues to be professional

Thursday, November 3, 2022
By Hussein Kiganda

Morris Mugisha, whose movie Tembele represented Uganda at the 18th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs) in Nigeria, has urged fellow filmmakers in Uganda to be professional so as to match the international market.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, Mugisha shared his story in Nigeria.

He noted that filmmakers from other countries are very professional and it is why they have managed to prosper and scoop more awards than Ugandans.

“Ugandans were the only independent filmmakers at the awards. Other filmmakers’ movies were commissioned by Netflix and other big companies. Those people are well financed, well-equipped, and backed by their governments. It’s all simply because they are professional,” Mugisha said.

However, he noted that it was not fair to have independent filmmakers compete with commissioned ones at the same level.

Mugisha also encouraged local filmmakers to collaborate with international filmmakers to learn from them.

Mugisha is thankful to God that he managed to win an award, revealing that the copy he submitted to the AMAAs was not the final one.

He disclosed that it was lacking in sound and editing and, therefore, he did not think that he would win any award.

