Sunday, December 11, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Filmstars eulogize fallen actor Badru Bashir
Latest News

Filmstars eulogize fallen actor Badru Bashir

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan fallen actor Badru Bashir Kasule was laid to rest on December 8, 2022, in Kalungu-Luwero district.

Regardless of the sizeable number of filmmakers that turned up for the send-off, different filmmakers referred to him as having been a rock to the Ugandan film industry and a friend that never disappoints.

“He was so big but down to earth. You would call him on set and he rushes as though he has nothing to do yet he had so many roles to play. He was so friendly and would talk to everyone regardless of their rank in the industry. There will be none like him,” Actor Ronald Magezi said.

“He was a big gun in the industry because he co-ordinated with Nigerians and other actors abroad. He wanted to connect us to the outside world because he believed in collaboration. He was a friend to everyone,” actor Steven Mwanje(Kabanana) said.

“He was a very supportive hand to this industry and an advocate for the development of film in the country. He was instrumental in the putting up of the Uganda film festivals,” filmmaker  Charles Tyaba said.

“He was very great on set. He was easy to work with and whenever you gave him a role, he would stay the script and become that exact character you wanted to see.  He is an actor that the Ugandan industry will miss. May he rest in peace,” Samuel Savour Kizito said.

Bashir acted in movies such as “The Forbidden”, “Where We Belong”, and “Rich Wisdom”,  as well as the series “Toil” as Basajja Kambwe.

You may also like

Pictorial: Revellers throng Cricket Oval for Blankets &Wine

Hon. Norbert Mao turns heads at Sheebah Karungi concert

MTN announces sponsorship of the 2022 Northern Uganda Music Awards

Ugandan streaming sites have poor quality content – filmmakers

MTN welcomes CEO Mulinge in style

Vamos 256 teams up with Joseph Sax on new song Ayaka

You had better not be joking, comedian cautioned after converting to Islam

I told Jeff Kiwa I doubted Sheebah – MC Kats

Celebrities gifted as Johnnie Walker flavour studio launched

Miss Uganda pageant embraces reality TV format

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.