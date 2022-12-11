Filmstars eulogize fallen actor Badru Bashir

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan fallen actor Badru Bashir Kasule was laid to rest on December 8, 2022, in Kalungu-Luwero district.

Regardless of the sizeable number of filmmakers that turned up for the send-off, different filmmakers referred to him as having been a rock to the Ugandan film industry and a friend that never disappoints.

“He was so big but down to earth. You would call him on set and he rushes as though he has nothing to do yet he had so many roles to play. He was so friendly and would talk to everyone regardless of their rank in the industry. There will be none like him,” Actor Ronald Magezi said.

“He was a big gun in the industry because he co-ordinated with Nigerians and other actors abroad. He wanted to connect us to the outside world because he believed in collaboration. He was a friend to everyone,” actor Steven Mwanje(Kabanana) said.

“He was a very supportive hand to this industry and an advocate for the development of film in the country. He was instrumental in the putting up of the Uganda film festivals,” filmmaker Charles Tyaba said.

“He was very great on set. He was easy to work with and whenever you gave him a role, he would stay the script and become that exact character you wanted to see. He is an actor that the Ugandan industry will miss. May he rest in peace,” Samuel Savour Kizito said.

Bashir acted in movies such as “The Forbidden”, “Where We Belong”, and “Rich Wisdom”, as well as the series “Toil” as Basajja Kambwe.