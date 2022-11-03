No one turns up for Ugandan film show, cancelled

By Hussein Kiganda

The Ugandan Cinema Night, a film show for strictly Ugandan movies, was called off on November 2, 2022 after it registered a no turnout for one of the movies dubbed Shark Avenue by Joseph Ken Ssebaggala.

The chief executive officer of the Uganda Cinema Night, Godfrey Musinguzi, told The Kampala Sun that there was no ticket bought that day, so the show had to be called off.

“Yes, we called it off because there were no sales. No one had bought a ticket,” he said.

Musinguzi expressed disappointment in Ugandans for not supporting their own.

“When foreign movies are announced, the cinema halls are full, but when our own are showing, no one wants to make it. This is like a betrayal to our own people. We ought to stand up for our local movies to promote the Ugandan industry,” he said.

The Uganda Cinema Night show happens every first and second Wednesday of every month at the National Theatre. The next show is tipped to happen on November 9, 2022 and the same movie Shark Avenue will be showing.

Shark Avenue is a story about a ghetto gladiator (Derek), who is seriously injured in a street fight. He ends up in a coma, where he meets Angel Gabriel, who gives him a chance to look back on the life he created – a life of violence, drugs, and sex.

Derek looks on helplessly as his sick mother is sexually exploited, his sister kidnapped and his younger brother, Danny, takes over the crime business to support the family. He is desperate to save them all before it’s too late.

The 90-minute movie produced in 2019 features Andrew Elvis Mutebi, Renus Bbosa, Jakira Suudi and Gemini Dushime, among others.