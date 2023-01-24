Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Film producer Nathan Magoola inks juicy deal

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alex Balimwikungu

Nathan Magoola, one of the affluent Ugandan film producers, who has shaped and contributed to the revamp of the film industry through his creations like Prestige is said to have scooped a new film deal by a multinational company.

Word on the grapevine is that the producer of the sensational series Prestige that airs on MultiChoice Uganda’s Pearl Magic Prime on DStv and GOtv, revealed to his current cast and crew on the show, Prestige will be coming to an end.

According to moles however, the film producer is said to have landed a new film deal, one that will not only profit Magoola but filmmakers in the country, crew and cast of Prestige inclusive.

Details on the official announcement by Magoola are still scanty as the producer is still tight-lipped on the developments and juicy fil deal. The business of film is slowly but certainly becoming one of the most lucrative industries in the country and region with Pay Tv giants investing heavily in them.

Ugandan actors and actresses currently are valued better than they were in the past with the involvement of pay tv service providers like MultiChoice Uganda, which has in turn positively impacted the quality of films produced by Ugandans.

Magoola as a beneficiary of MultiChoice’s offering to filmmakers has also led to the rise of budding talented and experienced film enthusiasts some of whom have won awards both locally and internationally. It is also an invite to those with a passion in film to take advantage of the current wave and rise of the Ugandan film industry.

