Film Club Uganda honours filmmakers who represented country at AMAAs

Wednesday, November 2, 2022
by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

Filmmakers who represented Uganda at the 18th African Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs) came back from Lagos, Nigeria on October 31, 2022, with two awards.

Uganda received 15 nominations and won two – Best Animation Film (No Way Out) by Ashraf Mulima and Best Achievement In Cinematography (Tembele) by Morris Mugisha.

On November 1, the filmmakers were given a standing ovation by the Film Club Uganda during their Tuesday (November 1) session at the National Theatre.

The president of the club, Ali Mutaka, thanked them for representing the country well and returning home with glory.

“Thank you for representing us as a country, we are proud of you. Morris was one of our pioneers, so it is good that we can now see the fruits,” he said.

Mutaka was the assistant director of Battle Of The Souls, a Ugandan feature film that received 10 nominations and won five awards at the fifth AMAAs.

Mugisha, who attended the session, advised filmmakers not to give up on their dreams and make films that can compete Internationally.

