Film actors decry extortion during auditions

By Hussein Kiganda

Actors under the umbrella body of Pearlwood have expressed dismay over the recurring issue of “Paid-Auditions” orchestrated by certain film directors and producers. These auditions, framed as a means to extort money from desperate actors, have come under scrutiny.

Eunice Achan, the President General of the Actor’s Guild in Pearlwood, conveyed her concerns to The New Vision, highlighting how these paid auditions often turn out to be fraudulent ventures, deceiving Ugandans with promises of non-existent projects.

“These fraudulent practices serve as a means for some unscrupulous individuals to swindle money from actors, falsely claiming to have ongoing projects,” warned Eunice.

She emphasized that securing a role should be based on an actor’s talent and proficiency, rather than their willingness to pay for an audition. Eunice affirmed that the Guild is actively engaged in spreading awareness about these exploitative schemes, directing actors towards legitimate partners such as PANAF and the Foundation for Uganda Human Rights Initiative.

Ruth Kurt Abwalo, the Secretary General of the Association of Film Actors Uganda Limited (AFAUL), conceded that little can be done to curb such practices, as producers often present a choice between participation and monetary contribution.

“We cannot regulate the practices of producers as auditions are not explicitly stated to be free. However, we can caution actors and encourage producers to be more considerate, refraining from demanding money during auditions,” said Abwalo.

While some producers justify the fees as a means to ensure serious applicants, Samuel Saviour Kizito, who has conducted numerous free auditions, criticized paid auditions as exploitative. Drawing from his personal experience, Kizito emphasized his ability to identify suitable candidates for upcoming projects, regardless of their audition outcomes.

“No! These are exploitative producers. It is implausible to claim that, out of a pool of over a thousand auditionees, suitable actors cannot be found. I make a point to recognize the abilities of all applicants and utilize them in future endeavors,” retorted Kizito.