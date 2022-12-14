Fille accuses friends of abandoning her during depression bout

Wednesday, December 14, 2022
By Ahmad Muto

Singer Fille Mutoni has revealed that when she was down with depression, she discovered a lot of things about her social circle and the local music industry in general.

She attributed it to pride and ego that she said is eating the industry so bad to the point their colleagues break down and there’s no one to support them.

When Fille was down, she said, the shock was more with those that actually turned up to check on her more than those that did not. Those she spent her time with stayed away, those she did not give her time actually showed up.

“I was going through a tough time and got shocked by the artistes that reached out to me. The ones I expected never did. Maureen Nantume, Rema Namakula, Nina Roz came through for me. But those I thought were my friends stayed in their cocoons,” Fille said while appearing on a local television station with her baby daddy, MC Kats. 

Following Fille’s nasty breakup with her baby daddy and former manager, MC Kats years, ago – that she claimed was akin to serving time behind bars – she fell off the music radar, according to critics and was at one point reported to be battling substance abuse and depression.

Then she bounced back in mid 2021, got signed under new management – Maritini Entertainment – hit the gym under her new manager’s directive, then hit studio, but is yet to return to Prime Fille.

