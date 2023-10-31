Fik Fameica determined to exorcise Kyadondo ghosts

By Mariam Nakalema

Sensational local rapper Shafik Walukagga was once put on suicide watch after his much-advertised “My Journey Concert” flopped in 2018.

The concert in December 2018 at Kyadondo Rugby grounds was one that left Fik Fameica weeping backstage.

At some point, management reportedly allowed people to enter “free of charge” to create some “semblance of a crowd”, however they still stayed away.

Six years later, Fik Fameica is determined to exorcise the Kyadondo ghosts. He has announced that he will be holding a concert at the bigger and fortified Lugogo Cricket Oval next year.

In the battle of musicians, holding a concert at the cricket oval is the mark of a big-time musician as it is estimated to hold crowds in the region of 20,000. The likes of Winnie Nwagi, Gravity Omutujju, Chameleone, Pallaso and others have attracted the crowds. Will Fameica handle?

Fresh Bwoy Fik Fameica is fired up for his next concert and guess what? He is daring to fill up Lugogo Cricket Oval. During an interview on radio, the “ Bwe paba” singer said he has made his homework and is raring to go.

“My show next year will be at Lugogo Cricket Oval. I feel I’m ready for that place. I have the music and the fans,” he said

To show his intent, he went to his X account, formerly Twitter and posted.