Female vocalist Laura Atyang partners with Maestro Studios on new project

By Reagan Ssempijja

Laura Atyang, also known as the ‘’Sage of Afro – fusion’’, is a multi-talented recording and performing artist from Uganda, already set to cut her teeth in Uganda’s music business.

To kick off her musical year, Atyang released a potential club banger titled Bondo, a title that loosely refers to common alcoholic beverage – Bond 7.

With Executive production by Maestro Studio, Atyang first released the audio of the song on Women’s Day, a few weeks ago, as a way of making her mark on the Day, as an empowered female artist.

Fast forward, three days ago, the vocalist outed the official video of Bondo, shot and directed by Sasha Vybes, with a colourful array of fashion. With a touch of vintage props, flattered with urban dance moves, the video is devoid of tedium.

The song does not sound spectacularly different from some of the Afrobeat bangers we have listened to in recent past, but at first snoop, it gives off a groovy mood, and if you are not too busy, it may drag you to the dance floor. Speaking of grooving to the song, it has already attracted ‘challenges’ on social media, and the winner with the best challenge, according to Atyang, is yet to win a prize.

Written by the undoubtedly talented Yesse Oman Rafiki, the lyrics of the song are such that every music lover can sing along as they groove on. The song depicts a girl who is deeply affectionate towards a man, and is not afraid of professing her love to him. As she sings on, one can tell that Atyang has got some vocal grandeur to be watched out for.

Bondo, produced and mastered by Dero and Aneltunes respectively, is part of Atyang’s forthcoming EP dubbed Afro Feeling.