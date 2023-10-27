Female filmmakers tipped on business management

By Hussein Kiganda

Filmmakers that attended that Women In Film Business Summit at the National Theatre on October 26, 2023, were tipped on how to manage film projects in a professional way to attract business from corporate entities and institutions.

“Film is business like any other, prepare yourself well, make research and when it comes to pitching, whether you are having your husband as your partner in business, treat him as an investor. Prepare the pitch for him like any other client and deliver your best to convince him invest in your project,” Jackline Bigirwa Nuwamanya, a business coach, told the guests.

Doris Mutabazi, the boss at Netstudios Africa, cautioned filmmakers against going for get-rich-quick money, emphasising that success is a process that takes time, through building one’s profile and career.

“Some of you want to be like us in just one night. You think it so easy that it could be done in just one day, but I assure you that it takes time, sacrifice, patience and dedication. So, be patient, grow your business in bits until it matures,” she said.

Actress Eleanor Nabwiso talks to filmmakers at the Women In Film Business Summit at the National Theatre on October 26, 2023. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

Mutabazi also warned against taking up two roles in a film business such as being in both the management and technical teams to avoid accountability issues. She advised that if this is done, then one should endeavour to pay themselves for each role to have accumulate information on how money was spent.

Eleanor Nabwiso, an actress and film producer, taught that as much as any business is concerned, marketing should be at it’s forefront as it is the gear to selling one’s product. She guided that knowing what, when, to who and why you are selling a film project is paramount.

“Filmmakers should start to consider marketing as key. Know in depth what you want to produce, your audience and your budget. Don’t be pushed to finish all the money on the production and you forget the marketing because it’s what you will use to sell the project,” Nabwiso said.

Guests listen to panellists during the Women In Film Business Summit at the National Theatre on October 26, 2023. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

Filmmaker and lawyer Kevin Johns Nabukenya, took the legal side, advised filmmakers to register their companies as this signifies their seriousness about business and puts them in the spot where they can access funding from different organisations and government entities.

“If you do not register your company, you do not have one. Registering a company comes with very many benefits among which include; winning trust from clients, being recognised and being able to receive finding from business entities,” Nabukenya said.

Veteran musician, stage play performer and filmmaker Mariam Ndagire warned women against blocking their opportunities.

“Do not feel sorry for yourself, this is a job. People have got equipment, set everything and ready to work, and you are giving excuses? Be serious, show up and work,” she advised.

Another filmmaker, Nana Kagga, highlighted the importance of being professional warning against attaching emotions to rejection.

The event attracted a pool of filmmakers and business women from several walks of life, including former agriculture minister Victoria Sekitoleko.