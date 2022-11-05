Female deejays are not immune from criticism – McKenzie

By Ahmad Muto

City entertainment has, in the recent past, registered an influx of young women trying their hand at deejaying. However, as of 2022, it has created some discomfort among partygoers, who have argued, on many forums, that they are sub-par.

However, there are those that think those heavy-make-up-hoop-wearing-long-nailed-ladies deserve a chance and, therefore, should be saved the harsh criticism.

Media personality Brian McKenzie, who also happens to be a talent manager/scout, expressed his frustration with this new development.

“There is no valid reason why female deejays shouldn’t be critiqued the same way male deejays are. If your skill is lacking, we shall call you out; young, old, nyash or nyashness. Just get your skill set in check,” he tweeted.

DJ Zato

Subtle jabs were restricted to a one DJ Alisha, who is associated with everything slay queen and allegations that she plays pre-recorded mixes while pretending to be mixing live, with a smile, stroking her wig and wiggling her waist behind the decks.

A change happened when she inspired and gave confidence to media personalities Lyndah Ddane, Zahara Toto (DJ Zato) and Etania Mutoni, who have claimed their title as deejays and received slots to play, generating a lot more criticism.