Feffe Bussi set for maiden concert

By Kampala Sun Writer

In the music circles, he is known as a king-maker. His collaborations and performances at fellow artistes’ concerts have received rave reviews. Now Feffe Bussi is going it on his own with a concert line up.

The ‘smallest’ rapper has announced his maiden concert slated for May 2024. Although he has not yet announced the venue, he is optimistic, it will happen. He took to his socials to break the news.,

“Hello fam, it’s been a longtime coming but we thank God we are here. Allow me call upon you all on my first ever concert which is going to take place on 18th MAY 2024. More details coming. Can’t Wait,” he wrote

Rapper Feffe Bussi joins the growing list of musicians who have already scheduled their concerts in the coming year 2024.

The rapper, who diligently accumulated his music catalogue over the course of his illustrious musical career, eagerly anticipates commemorating his achievements with a concert scheduled for 18 May 2024.