Sunday, October 22, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment Feffe Bussi set for maiden concert
Entertainment

Feffe Bussi set for maiden concert

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Kampala Sun Writer

In the music circles, he is known as a king-maker. His collaborations and performances at fellow artistes’ concerts have received rave reviews.   Now Feffe Bussi is going it on his own with a concert line up.

The ‘smallest’ rapper has announced his maiden concert slated for May 2024.  Although he has not yet announced the venue, he is optimistic, it will happen. He took to his socials to break the news.,

“Hello fam, it’s been a longtime coming but we thank God we are here. Allow me call upon you all on my first ever concert which is going to take place on 18th MAY 2024. More details coming. Can’t Wait,” he wrote

Rapper Feffe Bussi joins the growing list of musicians who have already scheduled their concerts in the coming year 2024.

The rapper, who diligently accumulated his music catalogue over the course of his illustrious musical career, eagerly anticipates commemorating his achievements with a concert scheduled for 18 May 2024.

You may also like

Hands off Lilian Mbabazi – Ugandans caution Bruno K

Zari’s blended family thrives as netizens applaud co-parenting skills

Singer Lutalo answers online critics

Jackie Chandiru: I didn’t see myself as a star because I was...

I would have shunned Vivian Tendo wedding even if she had invited...

Post-prison enjoyment: Mumbere, family explore Queen Elizabeth National Park

Why DJ Jacob and Eddy Kenzo fans are feuding

Lydia Jazmine claims Sheebah’s ‘sister’ tormented her too

D’Banj to host Trace Awards in Rwanda

BET Awards: Burnaboy loses all seven nominations

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!