Feffe Bussi, manager part ways after eight years together

By Ignatius Kamya

After close to eight years, rapper Feffe Bussi has called it quits with manager Arafat Bagonza.

While speaking to The Kampala Sun on Thursday April 27, Feffe Bussi said his former manager had informed him that he was going to concentrate on other business ventures majorly real estate, something he reasoned would have been difficult to handle alongside his musical talent.

‘’I am grateful for the time I have been with him because we have achieved lots of great things together, but I think it was just about the perfect time that I moved on since he is also moving into something else,’’ said Feffe Bussi.

He revealed that Bagonza has helped him get the new management (Kibo Management).

Talking about the latest song, Labisa, featuring Bobi Wine, Zex Bilangilangi, Sizza Man and Nubian Li, Feffe said it’s one of the greatest moments he has had in his musical careers.

“Mannnnnn!!!!, You can’t event understand how grateful I am. First of all, I was nervous about recording my part while ‘The Principal (musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine)’ was seated listening, but he gave me a pat on the back and much confidence,” said a laughing Feffe Bussi.

He has promised to hold a concert soon.