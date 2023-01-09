Monday, January 9, 2023
Feffe Bussi confirms worst kept secret

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alex Balimwikungu

Rapper Feffe Bussi has finally confirmed society’s worst kept secret- That he is the father of Karole Kasiita’s new born baby.

Speculation has always been rife that he was the father of Kasita’s newly born son.  The singing couple recently left nothing to imagination when they shared the same stage and freely cuddled on stage.

Feffe Bussi’s newborn child with Karole Kasita. Courtesy Photo

Following the birth of the child last week, Feffe Bussi took to social media to confirm.

The rapper took to social media to share a picture of the baby and captioned it.

“Been looking for the right words, right time and right everything but I’ve still failed to compose myself. Thank you all for your prayers, thank you for the love, for the lovely messages. I am literally crying. A king was born❤️ 04/01/23 @KaroleKasita.”

