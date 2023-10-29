Sunday, October 29, 2023
Fefe Bussi, Element headline Iwacu Heza

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Simon Peter Tumwiine.

Uganda’s reknown freestyle rapper Fefe Bussi and Rwandese Element Eleeeh yesterday (October 28) headlined the 7th edition of Iwacu Heza at the UMA show grounds.

Iwacu Heza translates into “Our beautiful home” but for the Bafumbira from Kisoro, Banyarwanda, and Burundi, it means a lot more than that.

Aside from the Bakiga Nation and batooro Kwegonza, Iwacu Heza is another youthful festival from western Uganda that brings together the Bafumbira, Banyakigezi, and friends to help the group unveil their identity and tap into their uniqueness, passion, and energy through exquisite event experience among others.

At around 10 pm, Fefe Bussi stepped onto the stage to do what he does best but to his surprise, he was challenged by a one sirkisoro, one of Kisoro’s finest artists in freestyle rap battle who later asked for a collab with him.

Without disappointing him in front of magnitudes, Fefe Bussi said, “I thought you were weak and shy but I have released that you have the courage to challenge me. I will give you your collab.”

He also asked his supporters to come and support his baby mama come November.

However, when Eleeeh arrived on the stage at around 11:15 pm, it started drizzling but this didn’t stop the revealers from listening and falling in love with the Rwandese artist who was live.

