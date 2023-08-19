Fashion store launched at Motiv

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Model turned fashionista Denim Carte unveiled a fashion store at Motiv in Industrial Area on Thursday, August 17.

Cartel used to operate online, dressing various celebrities such as Winnie Nwagi until Thursday when he made a bold move to open a physical store.

Before the big reveal, there was a unique blend of stylish denim clothing and delightful drinks as well as fancy cocktails from Johnny Walker Red Label.

The whiskey, synonymous with progress, partnered with the fashionista, complementing Cartel’s journey of growth and evolution in the world of fashion.

“Today, we are here to celebrate progress. The collective spirit of achievement, creativity and innovation is one thing that Johnnie Walker recognises and values most and because of that we raise our glasses to a progressive and talented individual like Denim Cartel,” said Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker brand manager.

Fashion lovers and experts, dressed in denim, set the atmosphere for the evening. The launch included a tour of Cartel’s store. His creative vision was on full display, featuring amazing artworks and unique pieces for sale.

During the event, Denim Cartel expressed his gratitude for everyone’s presence. As the night went on, there was a mix of fashion, music, and great drinks. J

The music by Deejays Geeman, Melvin, and Bonquie kept the excitement going all night. making it a night of celebration, showcasing both style and camaraderie. The event attracted celebrities like Winnie Nwagi and rapper Babaluku.