Thursday, February 9, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Faridah Nakazibwe throws hint at wedding
Latest News

Faridah Nakazibwe throws hint at wedding

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

It is said that when a celebrity jokes over something, it’s not just a joke, there is a tree from which it picks its roots.

Rema Namakula jokingly sung about being a doctor’s wife and she is now married to a gynaecologist

Well, celebrated TV personality Faridah Nakazibwe could be sending the same signals. In a tweet, she joked about going on honeymoon , and having a wedding and then wondered why she was becoming wordy.

“I feel like going for honeymoon before the wedding ”

Fans were quick to point out at her diction of “THE” Wedding, not “A” wedding. There are high chances that there is a wedding being prepared if “THE” was used in its proper way. A laughing emoji to cover up her statement with a joke and then an “oba nabaaki yarabbi” which could be translated to “what came over me, Oh God!”.

When the public started speculating that there was something fishy about her tweet, she rushed to make a disclaimer. 

“Who hacked my Twitter handle ?” She wrote.

Her fans reminded her that in whatever she is planning, she should consider including her close friend Bruno K.

The two, Bruno and Nakazibwe share a deep friendship that the public has started perceiving as a secret love affair, that the two are keeping behind the veils.

You may also like

‘Single’ Remmie overwhelmed with marriage proposals

Nancy Kacungira ties knot

Ugandan Batik artist Dominic Lukandwa receives nod from US ambassador

TV West, Radio West launch lover’s month promotion

Jack could have survived, says Cameron as ‘Titanic’ re-released 25 years on

Museveni receives British sports commentator Rob Walker

Local film content creators commended

Matt B thanks Eddy Kenzo for connecting him to his Roots

I want to marry this year- comedian Sesa Bat

Big Brother Titans: Yemi, Khosi, Blue Aiva openly display impulse for infidelity

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.