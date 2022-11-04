Faridah Nakazibwe son-zones rumoured lover Bruno K

By Ahmad Muto

You have heard about bro-zone, right? Now there is son-zone and the first person to register their presence there is singer Bruno Kiggundu aka Bruno K. Must be a cold place.

Surprisingly the person who put him there is by far his closest friend at the moment – stating it modestly because the online community is very suspect – Faridah Nakazibwe.

She took time off to promote the singer’s new song titled Walungiwa, which should not raise eyebrows but her choice of caption did: “Who is this young lady playing with my son?”

The fact that Bruno K recorded a song titled Faridah and chose a vixen who looks like the latter’s relative aside, the pair, in the past, chose to wear matching outfits, introduced their children to each other among many other activities, a thing Bruno K enjoyed until now that he is the city’s bag of jokes.

Bruno K and Briella

He didn’t hide is discomfort with the tweet and replied: “Ehhhh ehhh okoze otya, mummy Briella (What did you do, mummy Briella)?” Briella is his daughter from a past relationship.

And the online community chose to troll him;



@jmagoola: “Kale I knew that there is friend-zoning, mbu I consider you like a brother to me, naye kati I have found out that there is also a mummy-zone, mbu my son? Chei!”

@katoyusuf966: “From friend zoning to son zoning, my God take me to heaven while I am still alive.”

@Adams_yathrib: “Not just friend-zoned but kid-zoned.. @bruno_KUg son-zoned.”

Nakazibwe revealed three months ago that she became buddies when Bruno K’s daughter needed a mother figure after the baby’s mother got sick and later succumbed to her illness.