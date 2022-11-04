Friday, November 4, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Faridah Nakazibwe son-zones rumoured lover Bruno K
Top News

Faridah Nakazibwe son-zones rumoured lover Bruno K

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

You have heard about bro-zone, right? Now there is son-zone and the first person to register their presence there is singer Bruno Kiggundu aka Bruno K. Must be a cold place.

Surprisingly the person who put him there is by far his closest friend at the moment – stating it modestly because the online community is very suspect – Faridah Nakazibwe.

She took time off to promote the singer’s new song titled Walungiwa, which should not raise eyebrows but her choice of caption did: “Who is this young lady playing with my son?”

The fact that Bruno K recorded a song titled Faridah and chose a vixen who looks like the latter’s relative aside, the pair, in the past, chose to wear matching outfits, introduced their children to each other among many other activities, a thing Bruno K enjoyed until now that he is the city’s bag of jokes.

Bruno K and Briella

He didn’t hide is discomfort with the tweet and replied: “Ehhhh ehhh okoze otya, mummy Briella (What did you do, mummy Briella)?” Briella is his daughter from a past relationship.
And the online community chose to troll him;

@jmagoola: “Kale I knew that there is friend-zoning, mbu I consider you like a brother to me, naye kati I have found out that there is also a mummy-zone, mbu my son? Chei!”

@katoyusuf966: “From friend zoning to son zoning, my God take me to heaven while I am still alive.”

@Adams_yathrib: “Not just friend-zoned but kid-zoned.. @bruno_KUg son-zoned.”

Nakazibwe revealed three months ago that she became buddies when Bruno K’s daughter needed a mother figure after the baby’s mother got sick and later succumbed to her illness.

You may also like

Afrigo’s Moses Matovu opens up about recent rant

📸 PICTORIAL: DJs Slick Stuart, Roja thrill fans at mixtape party

Netizens roast children over confronting ‘cheating’ father

Azawi still excited about result of dental surgery two years later

The Voice Africa music competition comes to Uganda

Daughters are only sweet when they are young – Fat Boy

Migos’ Takeoff shot dead, ‘Boujee’ Ugandans react

Mr and Miss Bukedde 2023 judges unveiled

No one turns up for Ugandan film show, cancelled

Miss Uganda UK on this Saturday

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.