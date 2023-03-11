Faridah Nakazibwe lowers expectations in bid to find new man

By Alex Balimwikungu

TV personality Faridah Nakazibwe lately has a knack for enjoying banter on Twitter. She does it as long as the subject is football. For one who rarely tweets about her love life, any tweet in that direction is likely to raise eyebrows.

On Saturday, the unlucky in love Faridah took to Twitter and opened up about the credentials she wants in a man. Accompanied by a picture from a boot camp session, she posted, “I don’t care about your money, looks, and career. All I want is a husband who will pull me out of bed to go exercise and also remind me to drink water after an hour,” she wrote.

Faridah Nakazibwe has lowered her expectations so as to attract a new man. File Photo

As expected, her thread teemed with potential husbands who swore they would be the Knight in Shining Armor. Faridah took the compliments in stride and kept insisting someone might lucky. There were those who wondered whether Bruno K, was just a door mat.

Ever since Faridah Nakazibwe split with ex-partner Omar Ssali, she hasn’t publicly come out to show her new man. She insists Bruno K is just a Best Friend for Life (BFF)