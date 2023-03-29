Fans trash Bebe Cool’s ‘Zzina’ song, welcome his new reggae drop   

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Just days after his long-time rival, National Unity Platform (NUP) party president and musician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, released a song titled Nalumansi, controversial Gagamel boss Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool has also dropped a new reggae tune titled Byowaba.

The song is his second in just over a month. Earlier, he released another song called Zzina, which loosely means ‘dance’, but it never received a good reception.

As soon as Byowaba became available on YouTube and Twitter, his social media followers immediately started trashing his Zzina song, with some saying he sounded like Big Eye.

It was written by Brian Avie, produced by Anko Ronnie, and edited/co-produced by Bebe Cool.

“Byowaba is officially out today. Dedication to loving men,” Bebe Cool noted on his Twitter account.

Within six hours of its release, the song had attracted 7.4k views.

Bebe Cool further wrote on his Twitter account that men also have pain when heartbroken, but most times they are taken for granted.

It about three years now since Bebe Cool last produced a song like this one.

Kavuma Sir @KavumaSir wrote on his Twitter account: “This is now a good song. Naye bino byo obade otuyimbila mbu wacha wacha… nga olinga #bigeye…”

Mulindwa Usama @usama_mulindwa wrote: “Big reggae jam the Bebe Cool, I know”.

Rose Nantale @counsellorose: “Our old vocal big up.”

T J 17 @TJod17: “We missed this Bebe Cool. Big tune dis.”

Ssaazi Mozelo @SMozelo: “I see some sense here for the world, but for us we are behind God for the heartbroken.”