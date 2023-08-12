Fans thrilled by Optional Allan at Mulago boy second edition

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Comedian Allan Kibuuka, also known as Optional Allan, hosted his comedy event at the National Theatre yesterday. This was the second edition which was really special. The night turned into a joyful celebration of humor. People laughed a lot, and the whole theater was filled with laughter.

Before the main part of the show, there were some opening acts like Kalera, Cotilda, Jajja Bruce, Teacher Mpamire, and Okello Okello. There jokes were really funny and made the stage very exciting. Happy Kyazze played the saxophone and it was amazing. Everyone in the audience loved it. Each performer had their own style and made everyone laugh a lot. It was a night that nobody would forget.

Comedian Herbert Segujja Mendo had the crowd in stitches. Photo by Ranell Dickson Nsereko

When it was almost 9 pm, everyone got really excited. People clapped loudly when Optional Allan came on stage. He was so charming and his funny stories made everyone laugh a lot. He talked about things that everyone could relate to, and everyone felt connected and happy. Time went by quickly, and Allan kept everyone entertained for an hour and a half.

A fan dances in the audience during Optional Allan’s performance. Photo by Ranell Nsereko

As it got closer to 11 pm, the laughter was at its loudest. The event ended on a high note and people will always remember Optional Allan’s performance. His perfomance showed how humor can bring people together and make them feel better. People left the National Theatre with big smiles and felt lighter in their hearts.

Optional Allan’s comedy show wasn’t just a regular performance. It turned into a special night where everyone laughed and felt really happy and was organized by Nineteen Media and Events Company.