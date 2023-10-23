Monday, October 23, 2023
Fans mark 50 years of hip hop

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

Ugandan hip hop fans marked 50 years of hip hop at Alliance Française in Kampala on October 21, 2023.

Some of the activities that took place at the event included freestyle rap battles, hip pop dance exhibitions and hip hop performances from underground artistes that live in Kampala.

The organisers, Riquei Oreta of Skills East Africa, Uganda, said they also invited hip hop dancers from Kenya and the DR Congo to take part in the event.

“We organised this event as a company that trains hip hop rap and dance In Uganda. We invited several groups that can do hip hop and Afro fusion dances to participate in the event and they honoured our invitation,” he said.

The 50th anniversary of hip hop was celebrated world wide on August 11, 2023 and hip hop lovers used this day to conduct a series of activities to mark the day.

Rapper Ras Bernard Benzima (right) doing a free style rap with a colleague at Alliance Française in Kampala on October 21, 2023. Photo by Alfred Byenkya
Guests that turned up at Alliance Française in Kampala on October 21, 2023. Photo by Alfred Byenkya

The judges taking notes at Alliance Française in Kampala on October 21, 2023. Photo by Alfred Byenkya

