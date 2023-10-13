Friday, October 13, 2023
Lifestyle

Fans enjoy Joseph Sax instrumentals at listeners’ party

by Editorial Team
By Frank Ssentongo

On Sunday, October 8, fans filled the Naguru-based Skyz Hotel at the second edition of instrumentalist Joseph Sax’s listeners’ party.

It was a silent disco experience as fans listened to heart-soothing instrumental music from his latest album titled Ascension that has songs such as Nkwagala Nnyo Instrumental and Viola.

The organisers ensured that drinks and eats were available for guests.

Guests at instrumentalist Joseph Sax’s listeners’ party at Skyz Hotel on October 8, 2023. Photo by Frank Ssentongo

The event was graced by guitarist Myko Ouma, who taught Jose how to play the saxophone.

Myko appreciated the guests for turning up in large numbers.

At around 10:30pm, cake was cut to close the event. However, some guests still wanted to enjoy the experience.

Joseph Sax (right) and Myko Ouma (right) interacting with a guest at Sax’s listeners’ party at Skyz Hotel on October 8, 2023. Photo by Frank Ssentongo

