Family split as Police takes custody of body of man who had two wives

By Wilfred Sanya

The Family Division of the High Court Makindye Division is seeking redress on Moses Ekwaro’s body after receiving testimony that he cannot be buried in Luwero since the land was not registered in his name or the applicant’s name, Annet Namusoke Kiwanuka.

The purported land registered in the names of the minors will require the administer general to intervene, which might take a long time to rest the remains of Ekwaro.

Drama ensued when Ekwaro, who died in Canada 2022, arrived at Entebbe International Airport and two widows brought two funeral service vans to transport the body.

The Police took over the body and it is being kept at Mulago hospital Mortuary, awaiting the Family division Court to issue the final verdict on the burial place.

A widow, Annet Namusoke, during the testimony on February 27, questioned the marriage documents of Eva Amuge with her late husband, which showed that Bunyoro Kingdom granted their marriage yet Ekwaro is a Muteso, while Amuge’s father is a Langi.

This prompted the High Court Judge, Cecilia Nagawa, while presiding over court, to adjourn the case so that the handwriting expert at the Government Analytical Laboratory examines the signatures appended on the marriage certificate.

But Deogratius Odokel Opolot of Odokel Opolot and Company Advocates, representing the family, said in Teso culture, any family member can represent a relative even if you are not present at the marriage function.

Opolot said Amuge’s father held two functions; one in Dokolo and another in Kyangwali district, where he has a farm and Ekwaro’s biological father presented the bride price.

He said since in Kyangwali, where Amuge’s father had a farm and home in Bunyoro Kingdom, it’s where the bride price was presented and there was no problem with a marriage document presented to court.

He said even if Ekwaro’s body is to be buried in Luwero, the clan leaders have the right to demand for the body of their son to be buried at his ancestral grounds.

Eva Amuge indicated that she has records of attendance at the function, including her mother-in-law, Jane Emaset, at Kyangwali, which is proof of their marriage.

Eva Amuge walks away after the hearing at Family Court, Makindye. Photo by Wilfred Sanya

Namusoke filed the case seeking permission for Ekwaro to buried in Lukyamu village, Tweyanze parish, Katikamu subcounty Luwero district at his home, after contention with his family members who wanted him to be buried at Kwapa, Tororo district or Kachumbala in Kumi district.

Namusoke, a widow with two children, said during Ekwaro’s last visit to Uganda for the housewarming at Lukyamu village in Luwero district, he said if he dies, he would love to be buried in Luwero.

Annet Namusoke (right), one of the widows late Moses Ekwaro who died in Canada, seated with relatives awaiting the hearing at the Family Division Court on February 27, 2023. Photo by Wilfred Sanya

While speaking on Zoom from Canada, a Harrison Ben Omaset, son to the late Ekwaro, acknowledged Eva Amuge as his step mother, not as a mistress as it had been alleged before the court.

Asked about his tribe, he could not answer, but asserted that he is a Ugandan by nationality.

He said he was financially supported by his step mother Amuge to travel to Canada and got him a job.

Late Ekwaro’s mother, Jane Emaset, was asked to testify before court on whether her son Ekwaro had left a Will, indicating where to be buried, but she could not answer. She only broke down into tears.

Justice Nagawa discontinued her from being asked further questions.

Ekwaro’s mother is not to greet some of her children, who travelled all the way from Australia. They look at each other from a distance.

Nathan Oluka, the youngest brother of the late Ekwaro, said though there are issues to be solved, they should be given the opportunity to talk to their mother.

Oluka said he had thought the issue would be solved quickly, but it seems will take a long time for their brother to be buried.