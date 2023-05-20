Fameica blames media for fuelling beef with Feffe Busi

By Hussein Kiganda

Rapper Fik Fameica, whose real name is Shafik Walukagga, has attributed the escalation of his feud with fellow rapper Frank Mukiiza, also known as Feffe Busi, to the media. The animosity between the two artists began when Feffe released his diss track “Who is who?” several years ago, garnering attention from various rappers and the entire music community.

In “Who is who?”, the “Amin Dada” singer referred to Fameica as a car mechanic who had no place in the music industry and should instead pursue a career in mechanics. Feffe claimed that Fik’s aspirations involved taking photos with Wizkid, while his own goals were to educate underprivileged children.

Unsurprisingly, Fameica took offense to Feffe’s remarks, and their respective fan bases engaged in heated online debates, each side claiming superiority. However, Fameica has now come forward to clarify that there is no animosity between him and Feffe Busi. He insists that any tension that may arise is largely fabricated by the media and fans.

During a recent interview, Fik Fameica stated, “There is no issue between me and Feffe Bussi. We maintain a good relationship, and any perceived conflict is mainly created by the media and fans.”

He went on to say, “We are both exceptionally talented musicians, and I harbor no ill will towards anyone in the industry. Furthermore, due to my frequent travels, I am oblivious to any negative remarks directed at me.”

It is worth noting that Fameica has not responded with a diss track against Feffe Busi, although several other rappers took up the task.